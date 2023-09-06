Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Bridgeview Multifamily has filed plans to build a pair of apartment properties in North Texas The Dallas developer is building a 250-unit property on a 63-acre development site at 800 West Bardin Road in Arlington, Texas, and...
Dallas Business Journal A developer calling itself TNC MAIN ST 1 LLC wants to construct a mixed-use project in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The project is being proposed for a parking lot site west of Arlington’s City Hall and at the...
Houston Business Journal Triten Real Estate Partners is building the first phase of The Mill mixed-use development in Houston’s West End area The local developer recently topped out the project’s first building, a seven-story structure...
UMB, First Merchants and Academy Bank have provided $633 million of construction financing for the first phase of a 515-unit apartment property at the southwest corner of 48th and Washington streets in Phoenix A venture of Milhaus of Indianapolis...
Philadelphia Business Journal EQT Exeter has completed construction of The Clark, a 327-unit apartment property in West Philadelphia The Radnor, Pa, company built the property on a site at 4519 Chestnut St that previously had served as a parking lot...
BisNow AIR Communities has paid $220 million, or $482,456/unit, for The Elm, a 456-unit apartment property in Bethesda, Md The Denver REIT bought the two-building property, at 4710 Elm St, from Carr Properties of Washington, DC, in a deal arranged...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Lelani Ventures has proposed redeveloping its 34 Peachtree office building in Atlanta into a mixed-use property The local venture capital company recently unveiled its plans, but has yet to line up financing for the...
Charlotte Business Journal Construction is underway on The Commonwealth mixed-use project in the Plaza Midwood area of Charlotte, NC A venture of Crosland Southeast and Nuveen Real Estate is building the property on a 12-acre site at Central and...
South Florida Business Journal The Related Group has been approved to build an affordable-housing project in Miami’s West Little River neighborhood The Miami development company is building the property on a 364-acre site at 860 to 950 NW 95th...