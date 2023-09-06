Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Tower Research Capital has signed a 15-year office lease for 121,903 square feet at 120 Broadway The trading firm will move into the 40-story property, commonly referred to as the Equitable Building, late next year It would be...
REBusiness Online Harbinger Motors has agreed to lease 165,171 square feet of industrial space at 12821 Knott St in Garden Grove, Calif The electric vehicle company is taking the space from Rexford Industrial, which was represented by Colliers The...
Commercial Property Executive Merrick has agreed to lease 69,154 square feet of office space at the 100,338-sf Building 4 in the Greenwood Corporate Plaza in Greenwood Village, Colo The engineering and architecture company was represented by Cushman...
REBusiness Online Panasonic Energy has agreed to pre-lease 509,760 square feet at Building C of the Flint Commerce Center, a 502 million-sf industrial development in DeSoto, Kan The battery manufacturer is taking the space from Flint Development,...
REBusiness Online Standard Motor Products has agreed to fully lease the 574,732-square-foot Building II at Heartland Logistics Park in Shawnee, Kan The manufacturer of automotive parts was represented by Newmark, while the owner the property, Hunt...
Rentvcom Toysmith has agreed to fully lease Pacific 167 Logistics, a 159,100-square-foot industrial property in Pacific, Wash The toy retailer and manufacturer was represented in the lease by Cushman & Wakefield The property opened earlier this...
The Real Deal Prologis has paid $23 million, or $9563/sf, for the 240,500-square-foot industrial property at 900 Carlow Drive in Bolingbrook, Ill, about 30 miles west of Chicago The San Francisco industrial REIT purchased the property from an...
The Real Deal United Airlines has paid $28 million, or $13659/sf, for Northwest Crossings, a 205,000-square-foot office property in Arlington Heights, Ill The airline purchased the property from Guardian Realty of Bethesda, Md, which had acquired it...
Average monthly apartment rents in Manhattan increased by $11, or 023 percent in July, to $4,815 They are up $14 from a year ago, according to MNS Real Estate The slight increase belies the great fluctuation in monthly rents in certain areas, and...