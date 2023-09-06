Log In or Subscribe to read more
Lingerfelt has named Henry “Hank” Loughran managing director and head of capital markets and investor relations Loughran joins the Richmond, Va, investment manager from Bonaventure, also of Richmond, where he had similar...
High interest rates have served to squelch property-sales transaction activity in the data-center space, as only $14 billion of deals took place during the first half, down from $24 billion last year At the same time, demand for data-center space...
EQT Exeter, formed two years ago through the acquisition of Exeter Property Group by Swedish investment manager EQT AB, is tapping the non-traded REIT sector for capital that it would invest in industrial, life-sciences, multifamily and self-storage...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone Mortgage Trust might be considering broadening its financing offerings to include preferred equity investments in properties The New York mortgage REIT, a unit of the giant investment manager...
MetLife Investment Management has raised $390 million of investor commitments for an investment vehicle targeting opportunities in the single-family rental sector The fund, MetLife Single-Family Rental Fund LP, is the first closed-end vehicle by...
S2 Capital has named Mark Halford vice president of special situations, to help identify potential opportunistic investments for the Dallas investment manger’s fund vehicles Halford joins the company from Hillview Capital Partners, a Dallas...
CrossHarbor Capital Partners has raised $865 million of equity commitments for its 10th opportunistic investment fund, CrossHarbor Institutional Partners Fund 2021 The Boston investment manager, founded in 1993 by former loan-workout specialists who...
A total of 82 funds completed raising $57 billion of equity commitments during the second quarter, according to Preqin That compares with the 105 funds that had raised roughly $21 billion in the first quarter and is nearly 25 percent more than the...
Farallon Capital Management has completed capital-raising for its latest opportunistic investment fund, Farallon Real Estate Partners IV The San Francisco investment manager, which has $39 billion of assets under management, raised $650 million of...