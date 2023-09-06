Log In or Subscribe to read more
REJournalscom Iconex has agreed to renew its lease for 88,461 square feet at Cambridge Business Park, a 464,521-sf industrial and office property in Kansas City, Kan The label and paper company, which was represented by Colliers, will take its space...
REBusiness Online Harbinger Motors has agreed to lease 165,171 square feet of industrial space at 12821 Knott St in Garden Grove, Calif The electric vehicle company is taking the space from Rexford Industrial, which was represented by Colliers The...
The SecureSpace Self Storage operation of Insite Property Group has opened a 131,691-square-foot self-storage facility at 131-21 14th Ave in the College Point section of Queens, NY The climate-controlled property has units as large as 300 sf It is...
Commercial Property Executive Merrick has agreed to lease 69,154 square feet of office space at the 100,338-sf Building 4 in the Greenwood Corporate Plaza in Greenwood Village, Colo The engineering and architecture company was represented by Cushman...
REBusiness Online Panasonic Energy has agreed to pre-lease 509,760 square feet at Building C of the Flint Commerce Center, a 502 million-sf industrial development in DeSoto, Kan The battery manufacturer is taking the space from Flint Development,...
ConnectCRE Life Care Services has opened Delaney at The Green, a 220-unit seniors-housing property in Florham Park, NJ It is the second property in New Jersey for the Des Moines, Iowa, company The other is in Bridgewater Delaney at The Green, at 110...
REBusiness Online Standard Motor Products has agreed to fully lease the 574,732-square-foot Building II at Heartland Logistics Park in Shawnee, Kan The manufacturer of automotive parts was represented by Newmark, while the owner the property, Hunt...
Rentvcom Toysmith has agreed to fully lease Pacific 167 Logistics, a 159,100-square-foot industrial property in Pacific, Wash The toy retailer and manufacturer was represented in the lease by Cushman & Wakefield The property opened earlier this...
Trammell Crow Residential has started work on Alexan Waltham, a 210-unit apartment property in the Boston suburb of Waltham, Mass The Dallas developer is building the five-story property at 73 Pond St and expects to complete it by the middle of 2025...