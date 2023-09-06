Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dwight Mortgage Trust has provided $62 million of financing for the construction of the 268-unit Village at Compass Pointe apartment property in Leland, NC, which is just west of Wilmington, NC The loan was arranged by Cushman & Wakefield...
Dallas Business Journal Bridgeview Multifamily has filed plans to build a pair of apartment properties in North Texas The Dallas developer is building a 250-unit property on a 63-acre development site at 800 West Bardin Road in Arlington, Texas, and...
Dallas Business Journal A developer calling itself TNC MAIN ST 1 LLC wants to construct a mixed-use project in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The project is being proposed for a parking lot site west of Arlington’s City Hall and at the...
Houston Business Journal Triten Real Estate Partners is building the first phase of The Mill mixed-use development in Houston’s West End area The local developer recently topped out the project’s first building, a seven-story structure...
Baltimore Fish Bowl Fannie Mae has taken through foreclosure the city block bounded by Howard, Fayette, Eutaw and Baltimore streets in Baltimore that include the 392-unit Centerpoint Apartments The housing-finance agency had provided $583 million of...
UMB, First Merchants and Academy Bank have provided $633 million of construction financing for the first phase of a 515-unit apartment property at the southwest corner of 48th and Washington streets in Phoenix A venture of Milhaus of Indianapolis...
Rentvcom A limited liability company managed by Stanley Ning has paid $2925 million, or $975,000/unit, for the Oliver, a 30-unit apartment property in Culver City, Calif The Cypress, Calif, company purchased the property from an affiliate of Cogency...
Philadelphia Business Journal EQT Exeter has completed construction of The Clark, a 327-unit apartment property in West Philadelphia The Radnor, Pa, company built the property on a site at 4519 Chestnut St that previously had served as a parking lot...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Lelani Ventures has proposed redeveloping its 34 Peachtree office building in Atlanta into a mixed-use property The local venture capital company recently unveiled its plans, but has yet to line up financing for the...