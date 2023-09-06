Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Westcore has paid $3268 million, or $25138/sf, for a portfolio of three industrial properties with 13 million square feet in Livermore, Calif The San Diego investment manager purchased the portfolio from a venture of BentallGreenOak...
San Antonio Business Journal Weston Urban has bought the 381-unit Soap Factory Apartments in San Antonio The purchase price was not disclosed, but the property has been valued at $374 million, according to the Bexar County, Texas, Appraisal District...
Rentvcom A limited liability company managed by Stanley Ning has paid $2925 million, or $975,000/unit, for the Oliver, a 30-unit apartment property in Culver City, Calif The Cypress, Calif, company purchased the property from an affiliate of Cogency...
New York University has paid $210 million, or just more than $1 million/unit, for the 209-unit apartment building at 377 East 33rd St in the Kips Bay section of Manhattan The university bought the property, formerly known as the Lanthian, from...
A group of Manhattan Beach, Calif, investors has sold Citrus Court, a 138-unit apartment property in Whitter, Calif, for $3125 million, or $226,449/unit The buyer of the property could not be identified immediately The Mogharebi Group arranged the...
BisNow AIR Communities has paid $220 million, or $482,456/unit, for The Elm, a 456-unit apartment property in Bethesda, Md The Denver REIT bought the two-building property, at 4710 Elm St, from Carr Properties of Washington, DC, in a deal arranged...
Tampa Bay Business Journal CIP Real Estate has bought Sunstate Park, a 180,367-square-foot business park in Tampa, Fla, for $2725 million, or about $15108/sf The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property, with a mix of flex and industrial space...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The combined appraised value of the Hilton Portland Downtown and Duniway hotels in Portland, Ore, has been reduced to $2548 million from $2977 million That’s just more than the $240 million of...
The Brookfield Asset Management affiliate that owns a portfolio of eight office properties with 148 million square feet in the Washington, DC, area has paid down a $4431 million loan against them in order to extend the loan's term by a year The loan...