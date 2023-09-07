Log In or Subscribe to read more
BisNow Velocity Venture Partners has paid $121 million, or $6173/sf, for the 196,000-square-foot industrial building at 2572 Brunswick Pike in Lawrence Township, NJ The Philadelphia investor bought the property from pharmaceutical company Aurobindo...
The Real Deal New York City is opening a migrant shelter in the vacant 171,000-square-foot office building at 4711 Austell Place in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY An affiliate of Normandy Real Estate Partners, a Morristown, NJ,...
Gatewood Plaza, an 88,995-square-foot office property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Fairfax, Va has been sold The 96-percent leased property, at 10201 Fairfax Blvd, had been owned by a venture of Transwestern Investment Group and Acento Real...
Commercial Observer Tower Research Capital has signed a 15-year office lease for 121,903 square feet at 120 Broadway The trading firm will move into the 40-story property, commonly referred to as the Equitable Building, late next year It would be...
Baltimore Fish Bowl Fannie Mae has taken through foreclosure the city block bounded by Howard, Fayette, Eutaw and Baltimore streets in Baltimore that include the 392-unit Centerpoint Apartments The housing-finance agency had provided $583 million of...
REJournalscom Iconex has agreed to renew its lease for 88,461 square feet at Cambridge Business Park, a 464,521-sf industrial and office property in Kansas City, Kan The label and paper company, which was represented by Colliers, will take its space...
Philadelphia Business Journal EQT Exeter has completed construction of The Clark, a 327-unit apartment property in West Philadelphia The Radnor, Pa, company built the property on a site at 4519 Chestnut St that previously had served as a parking lot...
BisNow AIR Communities has paid $220 million, or $482,456/unit, for The Elm, a 456-unit apartment property in Bethesda, Md The Denver REIT bought the two-building property, at 4710 Elm St, from Carr Properties of Washington, DC, in a deal arranged...
Sonesta International Hotels Corp has opened the Royal Sonesta Washington, DC, a 274-room hotel in the Capitol Hill section of the city The hotel takes up the lower six floors of a mixed-use building at 20 Massachusetts Ave NW It is the Newton,...