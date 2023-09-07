Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal LCOR has detailed its plans for a 42-story apartment building in Miami’s Arts & Entertainment District The Berwyn, Pa, company wants to build the 544-unit property on 108 acres at 1775 Biscayne Blvd It had...
Triangle Business Journal RevPAR Cos has proposed building a five-story hotel on the site of the MacGregor Village shopping center in Cary, NC The Raleigh, NC, hospitality company is planning to build the 122-room property on a 187-acre parking lot...
Newsday Heatherwood Luxury Rentals has broken ground on the 428-unit Heritage by Heatherwood in the Long Island, NY, town of West Hempstead, NY The Commack, NY, developer is building the apartment property on a 94-acre site at 111 Hempstead...
Dallas Morning News Zarky Development has received approval from the Frisco, Texas, City Council to build a large mixed-use complex The company, an affiliate of TPMC Realty Corp received a zoning approval in 2009 to build the property on a 123-acre...
Centennial Bank has provided $588 million of financing for the development of the 202-unit Woodlands at Portofino Vineyards apartment property in Fort Myers, Fla The property, with 96 townhomes and 106 flats at 19093 Cresenzo Court, is within the...
BisNow Plans have been filed for a 140-unit apartment property on a 165-acre site at 10 Malcolm X Blvd in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood The plans were filed on behalf of an investor group, 10 MX Owner LLC The site was purchased last year for...
South Florida Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors has lined up $806 million of construction financing for the third phase of the Botanica Apartments in Miami US Bank provided the loan The latest phase, which will have 353 units, recently broke...
Rentvcom Transwestern Development Co has broken ground on the Fairway Business Park, a 98,900-square-foot industrial property in Palmdale, Calif The Houston developer is building the property at the intersection of Legacy Lane and W Avenue O, about...
Dwight Mortgage Trust has provided $62 million of financing for the construction of the 268-unit Village at Compass Pointe apartment property in Leland, NC, which is just west of Wilmington, NC The loan was arranged by Cushman & Wakefield...