Commercial Observer Silverstein Properties is offering its 90 percent stake in the Hudson Research Center, a 318,388-square-foot life-sciences property in Manhattan It’s hired Eastdil Secured to find a buyer and is aiming for a $300 million...
Triangle Business Journal Bell Partners has bought the Vintage Jones Franklin, a 272-unit apartment property in Raleigh, NC, for $795 million, or about $292,279/unit The Greensboro, NC, asset manager bought the property from TDK Construction Co of...
South Florida Business Journal LCOR has detailed its plans for a 42-story apartment building in Miami’s Arts & Entertainment District The Berwyn, Pa, company wants to build the 544-unit property on 108 acres at 1775 Biscayne Blvd It had...
Triangle Business Journal RevPAR Cos has proposed building a five-story hotel on the site of the MacGregor Village shopping center in Cary, NC The Raleigh, NC, hospitality company is planning to build the 122-room property on a 187-acre parking lot...
BisNow Plans have been filed for a 140-unit apartment property on a 165-acre site at 10 Malcolm X Blvd in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood The plans were filed on behalf of an investor group, 10 MX Owner LLC The site was purchased last year for...
South Florida Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors has lined up $806 million of construction financing for the third phase of the Botanica Apartments in Miami US Bank provided the loan The latest phase, which will have 353 units, recently broke...
The Real Deal Goldman Sachs is offering for sale the 40,085-square-foot retail property at 1422 North Kingsbury St in Chicago The investment bank hired JLL to market the property, which is expected to fetch offers between $20 million and $25 million...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Lelani Ventures has proposed redeveloping its 34 Peachtree office building in Atlanta into a mixed-use property The local venture capital company recently unveiled its plans, but has yet to line up financing for the...
Charlotte Business Journal Construction is underway on The Commonwealth mixed-use project in the Plaza Midwood area of Charlotte, NC A venture of Crosland Southeast and Nuveen Real Estate is building the property on a 12-acre site at Central and...