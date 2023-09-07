Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triad Business Journal Phoenix Acquisitions is offering for sale four industrial buildings totaling about 15 million square feet in North Carolina’s Triad region that it had purchased last month for $27 million The Milwaukee company, which...
South Florida Business Journal LCOR has detailed its plans for a 42-story apartment building in Miami’s Arts & Entertainment District The Berwyn, Pa, company wants to build the 544-unit property on 108 acres at 1775 Biscayne Blvd It had...
Triangle Business Journal RevPAR Cos has proposed building a five-story hotel on the site of the MacGregor Village shopping center in Cary, NC The Raleigh, NC, hospitality company is planning to build the 122-room property on a 187-acre parking lot...
BisNow Velocity Venture Partners has paid $121 million, or $6173/sf, for the 196,000-square-foot industrial building at 2572 Brunswick Pike in Lawrence Township, NJ The Philadelphia investor bought the property from pharmaceutical company Aurobindo...
BisNow Plans have been filed for a 140-unit apartment property on a 165-acre site at 10 Malcolm X Blvd in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood The plans were filed on behalf of an investor group, 10 MX Owner LLC The site was purchased last year for...
Gatewood Plaza, an 88,995-square-foot office property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Fairfax, Va has been sold The 96-percent leased property, at 10201 Fairfax Blvd, had been owned by a venture of Transwestern Investment Group and Acento Real...
The Real Deal Westcore has paid $3268 million, or $25138/sf, for a portfolio of three industrial properties with 13 million square feet in Livermore, Calif The San Diego investment manager purchased the portfolio from a venture of BentallGreenOak...
South Florida Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors has lined up $806 million of construction financing for the third phase of the Botanica Apartments in Miami US Bank provided the loan The latest phase, which will have 353 units, recently broke...
San Antonio Business Journal Weston Urban has bought the 381-unit Soap Factory Apartments in San Antonio The purchase price was not disclosed, but the property has been valued at $374 million, according to the Bexar County, Texas, Appraisal District...