South Florida Business Journal LCOR has detailed its plans for a 42-story apartment building in Miami’s Arts & Entertainment District The Berwyn, Pa, company wants to build the 544-unit property on 108 acres at 1775 Biscayne Blvd It had...
Triangle Business Journal RevPAR Cos has proposed building a five-story hotel on the site of the MacGregor Village shopping center in Cary, NC The Raleigh, NC, hospitality company is planning to build the 122-room property on a 187-acre parking lot...
Newsday Heatherwood Luxury Rentals has broken ground on the 428-unit Heritage by Heatherwood in the Long Island, NY, town of West Hempstead, NY The Commack, NY, developer is building the apartment property on a 94-acre site at 111 Hempstead...
Dallas Morning News Zarky Development has received approval from the Frisco, Texas, City Council to build a large mixed-use complex The company, an affiliate of TPMC Realty Corp received a zoning approval in 2009 to build the property on a 123-acre...
Dallas Business Journal Construction is expected to start by year’s end on a 352-unit apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The project, which is being called Jefferson Lloyd Park Phase 2, is being planned for a...
BisNow Plans have been filed for a 140-unit apartment property on a 165-acre site at 10 Malcolm X Blvd in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood The plans were filed on behalf of an investor group, 10 MX Owner LLC The site was purchased last year for...
Commercial Observer Yellowstone Real Estate Investments has purchased the $106 million loan against the New Yorker Hotel in the Hell’s Kitchen section of Manhattan The New York private-equity firm acquired the loan from M&T Bank for what...
MF1 Capital has provided $218 million of financing against the 148-unit Granby Oaks Apartments in West Columbia, SC The two-year loan, which pays a floating coupon, was arranged by JLL Capital Markets and will fund the 49-year-old property’s...
South Florida Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors has lined up $806 million of construction financing for the third phase of the Botanica Apartments in Miami US Bank provided the loan The latest phase, which will have 353 units, recently broke...