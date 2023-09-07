Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Silverstein Properties is offering its 90 percent stake in the Hudson Research Center, a 318,388-square-foot life-sciences property in Manhattan It’s hired Eastdil Secured to find a buyer and is aiming for a $300 million...
Newsday Heatherwood Luxury Rentals has broken ground on the 428-unit Heritage by Heatherwood in the Long Island, NY, town of West Hempstead, NY The Commack, NY, developer is building the apartment property on a 94-acre site at 111 Hempstead...
Commercial Observer Yellowstone Real Estate Investments has purchased the $106 million loan against the New Yorker Hotel in the Hell’s Kitchen section of Manhattan The New York private-equity firm acquired the loan from M&T Bank for what...
NJBizcom Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has leased 53,000 square feet, while State Street Bank has renewed a lease for 63,000 sf at Princeton Point, a 209,950-sf office property in Princeton, NJ The two-building property, at 600 College Road East, in...
Commercial Observer Tower Research Capital has signed a 15-year office lease for 121,903 square feet at 120 Broadway The trading firm will move into the 40-story property, commonly referred to as the Equitable Building, late next year It would be...
REJournalscom Iconex has agreed to renew its lease for 88,461 square feet at Cambridge Business Park, a 464,521-sf industrial and office property in Kansas City, Kan The label and paper company, which was represented by Colliers, will take its space...
REBusiness Online Harbinger Motors has agreed to lease 165,171 square feet of industrial space at 12821 Knott St in Garden Grove, Calif The electric vehicle company is taking the space from Rexford Industrial, which was represented by Colliers The...
The SecureSpace Self Storage operation of Insite Property Group has opened a 131,691-square-foot self-storage facility at 131-21 14th Ave in the College Point section of Queens, NY The climate-controlled property has units as large as 300 sf It is...
Commercial Property Executive Merrick has agreed to lease 69,154 square feet of office space at the 100,338-sf Building 4 in the Greenwood Corporate Plaza in Greenwood Village, Colo The engineering and architecture company was represented by Cushman...