Commercial Observer Silverstein Properties is offering its 90 percent stake in the Hudson Research Center, a 318,388-square-foot life-sciences property in Manhattan It’s hired Eastdil Secured to find a buyer and is aiming for a $300 million...
Newsday Heatherwood Luxury Rentals has broken ground on the 428-unit Heritage by Heatherwood in the Long Island, NY, town of West Hempstead, NY The Commack, NY, developer is building the apartment property on a 94-acre site at 111 Hempstead...
The Real Deal New York City is opening a migrant shelter in the vacant 171,000-square-foot office building at 4711 Austell Place in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY An affiliate of Normandy Real Estate Partners, a Morristown, NJ,...
Centennial Bank has provided $588 million of financing for the development of the 202-unit Woodlands at Portofino Vineyards apartment property in Fort Myers, Fla The property, with 96 townhomes and 106 flats at 19093 Cresenzo Court, is within the...
MF1 Capital has provided $218 million of financing against the 148-unit Granby Oaks Apartments in West Columbia, SC The two-year loan, which pays a floating coupon, was arranged by JLL Capital Markets and will fund the 49-year-old property’s...
South Florida Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors has lined up $806 million of construction financing for the third phase of the Botanica Apartments in Miami US Bank provided the loan The latest phase, which will have 353 units, recently broke...
Dwight Mortgage Trust has provided $62 million of financing for the construction of the 268-unit Village at Compass Pointe apartment property in Leland, NC, which is just west of Wilmington, NC The loan was arranged by Cushman & Wakefield...
Commercial Observer Tower Research Capital has signed a 15-year office lease for 121,903 square feet at 120 Broadway The trading firm will move into the 40-story property, commonly referred to as the Equitable Building, late next year It would be...
UMB, First Merchants and Academy Bank have provided $633 million of construction financing for the first phase of a 515-unit apartment property at the southwest corner of 48th and Washington streets in Phoenix A venture of Milhaus of Indianapolis...