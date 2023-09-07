Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triad Business Journal Phoenix Acquisitions is offering for sale four industrial buildings totaling about 15 million square feet in North Carolina’s Triad region that it had purchased last month for $27 million The Milwaukee company, which...
Newsday Heatherwood Luxury Rentals has broken ground on the 428-unit Heritage by Heatherwood in the Long Island, NY, town of West Hempstead, NY The Commack, NY, developer is building the apartment property on a 94-acre site at 111 Hempstead...
The Real Deal New York City is opening a migrant shelter in the vacant 171,000-square-foot office building at 4711 Austell Place in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY An affiliate of Normandy Real Estate Partners, a Morristown, NJ,...
Commercial Observer Yellowstone Real Estate Investments has purchased the $106 million loan against the New Yorker Hotel in the Hell’s Kitchen section of Manhattan The New York private-equity firm acquired the loan from M&T Bank for what...
The Real Deal Goldman Sachs is offering for sale the 40,085-square-foot retail property at 1422 North Kingsbury St in Chicago The investment bank hired JLL to market the property, which is expected to fetch offers between $20 million and $25 million...
Commercial Observer Tower Research Capital has signed a 15-year office lease for 121,903 square feet at 120 Broadway The trading firm will move into the 40-story property, commonly referred to as the Equitable Building, late next year It would be...
The SecureSpace Self Storage operation of Insite Property Group has opened a 131,691-square-foot self-storage facility at 131-21 14th Ave in the College Point section of Queens, NY The climate-controlled property has units as large as 300 sf It is...
Orlando Business Journal Cushman & Wakefield is marketing for sale The Plaza Retail Property, with 102,000 square feet of retail condominium space in downtown Orlando, Fla A Los Angeles company affiliated with attorney Richard Pachulski is...
ConnectCRE Life Care Services has opened Delaney at The Green, a 220-unit seniors-housing property in Florham Park, NJ It is the second property in New Jersey for the Des Moines, Iowa, company The other is in Bridgewater Delaney at The Green, at 110...