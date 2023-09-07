Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Silverstein Properties is offering its 90 percent stake in the Hudson Research Center, a 318,388-square-foot life-sciences property in Manhattan It’s hired Eastdil Secured to find a buyer and is aiming for a $300 million...
South Florida Business Journal LCOR has detailed its plans for a 42-story apartment building in Miami’s Arts & Entertainment District The Berwyn, Pa, company wants to build the 544-unit property on 108 acres at 1775 Biscayne Blvd It had...
Triangle Business Journal RevPAR Cos has proposed building a five-story hotel on the site of the MacGregor Village shopping center in Cary, NC The Raleigh, NC, hospitality company is planning to build the 122-room property on a 187-acre parking lot...
Dallas Morning News Zarky Development has received approval from the Frisco, Texas, City Council to build a large mixed-use complex The company, an affiliate of TPMC Realty Corp received a zoning approval in 2009 to build the property on a 123-acre...
Dallas Business Journal Construction is expected to start by year’s end on a 352-unit apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The project, which is being called Jefferson Lloyd Park Phase 2, is being planned for a...
The Real Deal New York City is opening a migrant shelter in the vacant 171,000-square-foot office building at 4711 Austell Place in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY An affiliate of Normandy Real Estate Partners, a Morristown, NJ,...
Centennial Bank has provided $588 million of financing for the development of the 202-unit Woodlands at Portofino Vineyards apartment property in Fort Myers, Fla The property, with 96 townhomes and 106 flats at 19093 Cresenzo Court, is within the...
BisNow Plans have been filed for a 140-unit apartment property on a 165-acre site at 10 Malcolm X Blvd in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood The plans were filed on behalf of an investor group, 10 MX Owner LLC The site was purchased last year for...
Commercial Observer Yellowstone Real Estate Investments has purchased the $106 million loan against the New Yorker Hotel in the Hell’s Kitchen section of Manhattan The New York private-equity firm acquired the loan from M&T Bank for what...