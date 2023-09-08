Log In or Subscribe to read more
Nashville Business Journal Greenpointe Construction Inc has lined up $455 million of construction financing for 2nd & Moore, a 210-unit apartment project in Nashville, Tenn The Philadelphia developer is building the seven-story property on a...
The Real Deal Artimus NYC has purchased a 50 percent stake in a proposed 490-unit apartment project in the West Harlem section of Manhattan The developer bought its stake for $17 million from Lefkas Realty, which had purchased the development site,...
South Florida Business Journal Prospect Real Estate Group has bought a 6543-acre development site in Lauderhill, Fla, for $865 million The New Smyrna Beach, Fla, company bought the site, at 8456 West Commercial Blvd, from Parabens Group LLC of...
Charlotte Business Journal A joint venture of Crescent Communities, Pacolet Milliken and Fortius Capital Partners has started work on Axial Rapid Commerce, a 449,000-square-foot industrial property in Charlotte, NC The property is being built at 500...
A venture of Hines and an Oaktree Capital Management fund has sold the 405,130-square-foot headquarters campus of Raytheon Co in Fullerton, Calif, for $765 million, or nearly $189/sf The venture, which had purchased the two-building property at 1801...
The Mercury News Blue Owl Capital has paid $1925 million, or $33167/sf, for a five-building office and research and development complex in Milpitas, Calif A Western Digital subsidiary sold the property and has leased it back through January 2039...
Triad Business Journal Phoenix Acquisitions is offering for sale four industrial buildings totaling about 15 million square feet in North Carolina’s Triad region that it had purchased last month for $27 million The Milwaukee company, which...
Triangle Business Journal Bell Partners has bought the Vintage Jones Franklin, a 272-unit apartment property in Raleigh, NC, for $795 million, or about $292,279/unit The Greensboro, NC, asset manager bought the property from TDK Construction Co of...
South Florida Business Journal LCOR has detailed its plans for a 42-story apartment building in Miami’s Arts & Entertainment District The Berwyn, Pa, company wants to build the 544-unit property on 108 acres at 1775 Biscayne Blvd It had...