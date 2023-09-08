Log In or Subscribe to read more
Nashville Business Journal Greenpointe Construction Inc has lined up $455 million of construction financing for 2nd & Moore, a 210-unit apartment project in Nashville, Tenn The Philadelphia developer is building the seven-story property on a...
South Florida Business Journal Prospect Real Estate Group has bought a 6543-acre development site in Lauderhill, Fla, for $865 million The New Smyrna Beach, Fla, company bought the site, at 8456 West Commercial Blvd, from Parabens Group LLC of...
Charlotte Business Journal A joint venture of Crescent Communities, Pacolet Milliken and Fortius Capital Partners has started work on Axial Rapid Commerce, a 449,000-square-foot industrial property in Charlotte, NC The property is being built at 500...
Houston Business Journal Houston’s first Thompson Hotel is set to open by the end of this year The property was first announced in early 2017 DC Partners is developing the 172-room property on the first 15 floors of The Allen, a 35-story...
BisNow The Drug Enforcement Administration of the United States has signed a lease for 175,000 square feet at the 694,000-sf Unicom Technology Park Conference Center in Chantilly, Va CBRE brokered the lease The DEA will be consolidating some of its...
South Florida Business Journal LCOR has detailed its plans for a 42-story apartment building in Miami’s Arts & Entertainment District The Berwyn, Pa, company wants to build the 544-unit property on 108 acres at 1775 Biscayne Blvd It had...
Triangle Business Journal RevPAR Cos has proposed building a five-story hotel on the site of the MacGregor Village shopping center in Cary, NC The Raleigh, NC, hospitality company is planning to build the 122-room property on a 187-acre parking lot...
Newsday Heatherwood Luxury Rentals has broken ground on the 428-unit Heritage by Heatherwood in the Long Island, NY, town of West Hempstead, NY The Commack, NY, developer is building the apartment property on a 94-acre site at 111 Hempstead...
Dallas Morning News Zarky Development has received approval from the Frisco, Texas, City Council to build a large mixed-use complex The company, an affiliate of TPMC Realty Corp received a zoning approval in 2009 to build the property on a 123-acre...