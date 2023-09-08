Log In or Subscribe to read more
The volume of CMBS loans in the hands of special servicers remained basically flat last month at $4022 billion, according to Trepp While a number of large retail loans were resolved during the month, that was offset by the addition of a few large...
Centennial Real Estate Management has paid $199 million for the Westfield Valencia Town Center shopping mall in the Southern California city of Santa Clarita, Calif It has assumed a $195 million CMBS loan that had matured and is being extended...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The combined appraised value of the Hilton Portland Downtown and Duniway hotels in Portland, Ore, has been reduced to $2548 million from $2977 million That’s just more than the $240 million of...
The Brookfield Asset Management affiliate that owns a portfolio of eight office properties with 148 million square feet in the Washington, DC, area has paid down a $4431 million loan against them in order to extend the loan's term by a year The loan...
Mason Asset Management is said to have turned in the highest offer for the Mall at Tuttle Crossing in Dublin, Ohio, which recently was put on the sales block through its receiver, JLL The buzz is that it had offered roughly $15 million The shopping...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Chatham Lodging Trust has raised $829 million of mortgage debt against five of its previously unencumbered properties, allowing it to pay off a maturing CMBS loan, with a balance of $4047 million, against...
The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days delinquent declined in August by 45 percent from July, to $2561 billion, according to Trepp Inc The decline was driven largely by the continually improving hotel sector The volume of delinquent...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Urban Edge Properties has paid off, at a 4372 percent discount, the $12882 million mortgage against its Las Catalinas Mall in Caguas, near San Juan, Puerto Rico The loan had been split in two pieces, with...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ballast Investments, a San Francisco owner of apartment properties, is said to have struck a deal to buy $940 million of mortgage debt against 95 properties in San Francisco with 2,452 units, according to a...