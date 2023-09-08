Log In or Subscribe to read more
Jacksonville Business Journal Hillwood Investment Properties has paid $110 million, or about $8029/sf, for a pair of industrial buildings with about 137 million square feet in Jacksonville, Fla The Dallas company bought the properties, which sit...
A venture of Hines and an Oaktree Capital Management fund has sold the 405,130-square-foot headquarters campus of Raytheon Co in Fullerton, Calif, for $765 million, or nearly $189/sf The venture, which had purchased the two-building property at 1801...
The Mercury News Blue Owl Capital has paid $1925 million, or $33167/sf, for a five-building office and research and development complex in Milpitas, Calif A Western Digital subsidiary sold the property and has leased it back through January 2039...
Commercial Observer Silverstein Properties is offering its 90 percent stake in the Hudson Research Center, a 318,388-square-foot life-sciences property in Manhattan It’s hired Eastdil Secured to find a buyer and is aiming for a $300 million...
Triangle Business Journal Bell Partners has bought the Vintage Jones Franklin, a 272-unit apartment property in Raleigh, NC, for $795 million, or about $292,279/unit The Greensboro, NC, asset manager bought the property from TDK Construction Co of...
Newsday Heatherwood Luxury Rentals has broken ground on the 428-unit Heritage by Heatherwood in the Long Island, NY, town of West Hempstead, NY The Commack, NY, developer is building the apartment property on a 94-acre site at 111 Hempstead...
BisNow Velocity Venture Partners has paid $121 million, or $6173/sf, for the 196,000-square-foot industrial building at 2572 Brunswick Pike in Lawrence Township, NJ The Philadelphia investor bought the property from pharmaceutical company Aurobindo...
The Real Deal New York City is opening a migrant shelter in the vacant 171,000-square-foot office building at 4711 Austell Place in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY An affiliate of Normandy Real Estate Partners, a Morristown, NJ,...
Gatewood Plaza, an 88,995-square-foot office property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Fairfax, Va has been sold The 96-percent leased property, at 10201 Fairfax Blvd, had been owned by a venture of Transwestern Investment Group and Acento Real...