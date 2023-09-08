Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Artimus NYC has purchased a 50 percent stake in a proposed 490-unit apartment project in the West Harlem section of Manhattan The developer bought its stake for $17 million from Lefkas Realty, which had purchased the development site,...
Jacksonville Business Journal Hillwood Investment Properties has paid $110 million, or about $8029/sf, for a pair of industrial buildings with about 137 million square feet in Jacksonville, Fla The Dallas company bought the properties, which sit...
The Mercury News Blue Owl Capital has paid $1925 million, or $33167/sf, for a five-building office and research and development complex in Milpitas, Calif A Western Digital subsidiary sold the property and has leased it back through January 2039...
Triangle Business Journal Bell Partners has bought the Vintage Jones Franklin, a 272-unit apartment property in Raleigh, NC, for $795 million, or about $292,279/unit The Greensboro, NC, asset manager bought the property from TDK Construction Co of...
BisNow Velocity Venture Partners has paid $121 million, or $6173/sf, for the 196,000-square-foot industrial building at 2572 Brunswick Pike in Lawrence Township, NJ The Philadelphia investor bought the property from pharmaceutical company Aurobindo...
Gatewood Plaza, an 88,995-square-foot office property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Fairfax, Va has been sold The 96-percent leased property, at 10201 Fairfax Blvd, had been owned by a venture of Transwestern Investment Group and Acento Real...
The Real Deal Westcore has paid $3268 million, or $25138/sf, for a portfolio of three industrial properties with 13 million square feet in Livermore, Calif The San Diego investment manager purchased the portfolio from a venture of BentallGreenOak...
San Antonio Business Journal Weston Urban has bought the 381-unit Soap Factory Apartments in San Antonio The purchase price was not disclosed, but the property has been valued at $374 million, according to the Bexar County, Texas, Appraisal District...
Centennial Real Estate Management has paid $199 million for the Westfield Valencia Town Center shopping mall in the Southern California city of Santa Clarita, Calif It has assumed a $195 million CMBS loan that had matured and is being extended...