The buzz is that a Brookfield Corp affiliate is Ballast Investment's capital partner in its purchase of $802 million of mortgage debt against a portfolio of San Francisco apartment properties The debt is part of a larger financing package against 95...
Centennial Bank has provided $588 million of financing for the development of the 202-unit Woodlands at Portofino Vineyards apartment property in Fort Myers, Fla The property, with 96 townhomes and 106 flats at 19093 Cresenzo Court, is within the...
Commercial Observer Yellowstone Real Estate Investments has purchased the $106 million loan against the New Yorker Hotel in the Hell’s Kitchen section of Manhattan The New York private-equity firm acquired the loan from M&T Bank for what...
MF1 Capital has provided $218 million of financing against the 148-unit Granby Oaks Apartments in West Columbia, SC The two-year loan, which pays a floating coupon, was arranged by JLL Capital Markets and will fund the 49-year-old property’s...
South Florida Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors has lined up $806 million of construction financing for the third phase of the Botanica Apartments in Miami US Bank provided the loan The latest phase, which will have 353 units, recently broke...
Dwight Mortgage Trust has provided $62 million of financing for the construction of the 268-unit Village at Compass Pointe apartment property in Leland, NC, which is just west of Wilmington, NC The loan was arranged by Cushman & Wakefield...
UMB, First Merchants and Academy Bank have provided $633 million of construction financing for the first phase of a 515-unit apartment property at the southwest corner of 48th and Washington streets in Phoenix A venture of Milhaus of Indianapolis...
New York Life Insurance has provided $6263 million of financing for the construction of Meritum Sonoran Desert, a 348-unit apartment property in Phoenix JLL Capital Markets arranged the debt on behalf of the property’s developer, IDM Cos of...
Hall Structured Finance has provided $52 million of financing for the construction of the 164-room Somm Hotel and Spa, Autograph Collection, in Woodinville, Wash US Hotel Advisors arranged the financing on behalf of the property’s developer,...