Nashville Business Journal Greenpointe Construction Inc has lined up $455 million of construction financing for 2nd & Moore, a 210-unit apartment project in Nashville, Tenn The Philadelphia developer is building the seven-story property on a...
Jacksonville Business Journal Hillwood Investment Properties has paid $110 million, or about $8029/sf, for a pair of industrial buildings with about 137 million square feet in Jacksonville, Fla The Dallas company bought the properties, which sit...
CityBiz Basis Industrial will develop an 855-unit self-storage property at 111 Centennial Blvd in the Philadelphia suburb of Voorhees Township, NJ The Boca Raton, Fla, developer has lined up $121 million of financing from WSFS Bank to fund the...
South Florida Business Journal Prospect Real Estate Group has bought a 6543-acre development site in Lauderhill, Fla, for $865 million The New Smyrna Beach, Fla, company bought the site, at 8456 West Commercial Blvd, from Parabens Group LLC of...
Houston Business Journal Houston’s first Thompson Hotel is set to open by the end of this year The property was first announced in early 2017 DC Partners is developing the 172-room property on the first 15 floors of The Allen, a 35-story...
Triad Business Journal Phoenix Acquisitions is offering for sale four industrial buildings totaling about 15 million square feet in North Carolina’s Triad region that it had purchased last month for $27 million The Milwaukee company, which...
Triangle Business Journal Bell Partners has bought the Vintage Jones Franklin, a 272-unit apartment property in Raleigh, NC, for $795 million, or about $292,279/unit The Greensboro, NC, asset manager bought the property from TDK Construction Co of...
South Florida Business Journal LCOR has detailed its plans for a 42-story apartment building in Miami’s Arts & Entertainment District The Berwyn, Pa, company wants to build the 544-unit property on 108 acres at 1775 Biscayne Blvd It had...
Triangle Business Journal RevPAR Cos has proposed building a five-story hotel on the site of the MacGregor Village shopping center in Cary, NC The Raleigh, NC, hospitality company is planning to build the 122-room property on a 187-acre parking lot...