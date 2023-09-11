Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Bucksbaum Properties has bought Plaza La Mer, a 66,357-square-foot retail property in Juno Beach, Fla, for $2713 million, or about $40885/sf The Chicago retail investment firm purchased the property...
CIM Group has provided $296 million of floating-rate financing for the purchase of Aloft Tampa Downtown, a 130-room hotel in Tampa, Fla JLL’s hotel and hospitality group arranged the financing on behalf of the buyer, Newbond Holdings of New...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Starwood Capital Group and Onyx Acquisition IV has paid $146 million, or $29142/sf, for a portfolio of 10 industrial properties totaling 501,000 square feet near John F Kennedy International Airport in...
The sale-leaseback sector had an 83 percent increase in transaction volume in the second quarter, to $513 billion, according to SLB Capital Advisors That remains well less than the $617 billion quarterly average since the third quarter of 2020...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Ashcroft Capital has paid $704 million, or about $195,556/unit, for the Advenir at Cocoplum, a 360-unit apartment property in Coconut Creek, Fla The New York company purchase the property from Advenir...
New York Post Citadel has stalled negotiations on a potential 400,000-square-foot lease at 280 Park Ave in Midtown Manhattan The hedge fund had been in talks with SL Green and Vornado Realty Trust to take space at the 126-million sf office building...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Advanced Real Estate has paid $96 million, or $363,636/unit, for Citron House, a 264-unit apartment property in Huntington Beach, Calif The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property from an affiliate of...
Commercial Observer Apollo Global Management has provided a $90 million loan against a 200,000-square-foot retail property at 240 Bedford Ave in Brooklyn, NY Newmark arranged the loan A venture of Aurora Capital Associates, Midtown Equities and Achs...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Gelt Venture Partners LLC has paid $6315 million, or $505,200/unit, for Union Place, a 125-unit apartment property in Placentia, Calif The Los Angeles investment firm acquired the property from MG...