South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Bucksbaum Properties has bought Plaza La Mer, a 66,357-square-foot retail property in Juno Beach, Fla, for $2713 million, or about $40885/sf The Chicago retail investment firm purchased the property...
CIM Group has provided $296 million of floating-rate financing for the purchase of Aloft Tampa Downtown, a 130-room hotel in Tampa, Fla JLL’s hotel and hospitality group arranged the financing on behalf of the buyer, Newbond Holdings of New...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of York Capital LLC and Albright Corners LLC wants to build a massive mixed-use development in Rock Hill, SC, about 29 miles south of Charlotte, NC The proposal recently was approved by the Rock Hill Planning...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Ashcroft Capital has paid $704 million, or about $195,556/unit, for the Advenir at Cocoplum, a 360-unit apartment property in Coconut Creek, Fla The New York company purchase the property from Advenir...
Northmarq has arranged $465 million of Fannie Mae financing against Long Grove House, a 448-unit affordable-housing property in Chicago The 10-year loan requires only interest payments for its entire term It allows the owner of the property, Habitat...
Commercial Observer Apollo Global Management has provided a $90 million loan against a 200,000-square-foot retail property at 240 Bedford Ave in Brooklyn, NY Newmark arranged the loan A venture of Aurora Capital Associates, Midtown Equities and Achs...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of Lincoln Avenue Capital and the San Antonio Housing Trust has struck a deal to buy nearly 20 acres as the former Brooks Air Force Base in San Antonio, where it plans to build affordable residential units and...
Dallas Business Journal Trina Solar has proposed building a manufacturing facility in Wilmer, Texas, about 15 miles south of Dallas The company, a supplier of smart solar products and solutions, hopes to start building the more than 1...
Sonnenblick-Eichner Co has arranged a $21 million mortgage against the 165-room Cotton Court hotel in Lubbock, Texas The five-year loan, which requires only interest payments for its full term, was provided by Deutsche Bank It pays a coupon of 76...
The Milestone Group has bought the 180-unit Weathersby Apartments in Charlotte, NC The company, with offices in Dallas, Atlanta and Boca Raton, Fla, purchased the property from Covenant Capital Group of Nashville, Tenn The purchase price was not...