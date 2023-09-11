Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Bucksbaum Properties has bought Plaza La Mer, a 66,357-square-foot retail property in Juno Beach, Fla, for $2713 million, or about $40885/sf The Chicago retail investment firm purchased the property...
CIM Group has provided $296 million of floating-rate financing for the purchase of Aloft Tampa Downtown, a 130-room hotel in Tampa, Fla JLL’s hotel and hospitality group arranged the financing on behalf of the buyer, Newbond Holdings of New...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Starwood Capital Group and Onyx Acquisition IV has paid $146 million, or $29142/sf, for a portfolio of 10 industrial properties totaling 501,000 square feet near John F Kennedy International Airport in...
The sale-leaseback sector had an 83 percent increase in transaction volume in the second quarter, to $513 billion, according to SLB Capital Advisors That remains well less than the $617 billion quarterly average since the third quarter of 2020...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Ashcroft Capital has paid $704 million, or about $195,556/unit, for the Advenir at Cocoplum, a 360-unit apartment property in Coconut Creek, Fla The New York company purchase the property from Advenir...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Advanced Real Estate has paid $96 million, or $363,636/unit, for Citron House, a 264-unit apartment property in Huntington Beach, Calif The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property from an affiliate of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Gelt Venture Partners LLC has paid $6315 million, or $505,200/unit, for Union Place, a 125-unit apartment property in Placentia, Calif The Los Angeles investment firm acquired the property from MG...
GLP Capital Partners has paid $5375 million, or $26477/sf, for 34 Engelhard Drive, a 203,000-square-foot industrial facility in Monroe Township, NJ The Santa Monica, Calif, alternative asset manager acquired the property from New York investment...
The Milestone Group has bought the 180-unit Weathersby Apartments in Charlotte, NC The company, with offices in Dallas, Atlanta and Boca Raton, Fla, purchased the property from Covenant Capital Group of Nashville, Tenn The purchase price was not...
Synergy Investments has paid $45 million, or $28219/sf, for One Liberty Square, a 159,467-square-foot office building in downtown Boston The Boston investment firm acquired the 13-story property from Clarion Partners, a New York investment manager...