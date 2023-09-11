Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of York Capital LLC and Albright Corners LLC wants to build a massive mixed-use development in Rock Hill, SC, about 29 miles south of Charlotte, NC The proposal recently was approved by the Rock Hill Planning...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of Lincoln Avenue Capital and the San Antonio Housing Trust has struck a deal to buy nearly 20 acres as the former Brooks Air Force Base in San Antonio, where it plans to build affordable residential units and...
Dallas Business Journal Trina Solar has proposed building a manufacturing facility in Wilmer, Texas, about 15 miles south of Dallas The company, a supplier of smart solar products and solutions, hopes to start building the more than 1...
Charlotte Business Journal Waypoint Residential has broken ground on Easton at Mountain Island, a 240-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC The Boca Raton, Fla, company is building the three-story complex on a 20-acre site at 9368 Drains Bay...
South Florida Business Journal The Related Group has lined up $1589 million of financing for the construction of the Casamar Residences condominium project in Pompano Beach, Fla CIBC Bank USA provided the loan Ground broke on the 21-story project in...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Panattoni Development Co and PGIM Real Estate has broken ground on Creek Commerce Center, a 243,000-square-foot industrial property in Bothell, Wash Panattoni, of Irvine, Calif, and PGIM, of Newark, NJ, are...
Brandywine Realty Trust has sold 1221 South Mopac Expressway, a 173,302-square-foot office building in Austin, Texas, for $533 million, or about $30753/sf The buyer was not identified The property is part of the four-building Barton Skyway...
Austin Business Journal White Lodging Corp is expected to start construction at the end of next month on a 258-room hotel in Austin, Texas The Merrillville, Ind, hospitality company is building the 13-story property on a 04-acre development site at...
Austin Business Journal Oracle Corp has filed plans to expand its headquarters complex near downtown Austin, Texas The software company has proposed building a third building with 287,510 square feet at the complex, which sits off East Riverside...