Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Silverstein Properties is offering its 90 percent stake in the Hudson Research Center, a 318,388-square-foot life-sciences property in Manhattan It’s hired Eastdil Secured to find a buyer and is aiming for a $300 million...
Triad Business Journal Phoenix Acquisitions is offering for sale four industrial buildings totaling about 15 million square feet in North Carolina’s Triad region that it had purchased last month for $27 million The Milwaukee company, which...
The Real Deal Goldman Sachs is offering for sale the 40,085-square-foot retail property at 1422 North Kingsbury St in Chicago The investment bank hired JLL to market the property, which is expected to fetch offers between $20 million and $25 million...
REJournalscom Iconex has agreed to renew its lease for 88,461 square feet at Cambridge Business Park, a 464,521-sf industrial and office property in Kansas City, Kan The label and paper company, which was represented by Colliers, will take its space...
REBusiness Online Panasonic Energy has agreed to pre-lease 509,760 square feet at Building C of the Flint Commerce Center, a 502 million-sf industrial development in DeSoto, Kan The battery manufacturer is taking the space from Flint Development,...
Orlando Business Journal Cushman & Wakefield is marketing for sale The Plaza Retail Property, with 102,000 square feet of retail condominium space in downtown Orlando, Fla A Los Angeles company affiliated with attorney Richard Pachulski is...
REBusiness Online Standard Motor Products has agreed to fully lease the 574,732-square-foot Building II at Heartland Logistics Park in Shawnee, Kan The manufacturer of automotive parts was represented by Newmark, while the owner the property, Hunt...
The Real Deal Prologis has paid $23 million, or $9563/sf, for the 240,500-square-foot industrial property at 900 Carlow Drive in Bolingbrook, Ill, about 30 miles west of Chicago The San Francisco industrial REIT purchased the property from an...
The Real Deal United Airlines has paid $28 million, or $13659/sf, for Northwest Crossings, a 205,000-square-foot office property in Arlington Heights, Ill The airline purchased the property from Guardian Realty of Bethesda, Md, which had acquired it...