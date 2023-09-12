Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Starwood Capital Group and Onyx Acquisition IV has paid $146 million, or $29142/sf, for a portfolio of 10 industrial properties totaling 501,000 square feet near John F Kennedy International Airport in...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Ashcroft Capital has paid $704 million, or about $195,556/unit, for the Advenir at Cocoplum, a 360-unit apartment property in Coconut Creek, Fla The New York company purchase the property from Advenir...
New York Post Citadel has stalled negotiations on a potential 400,000-square-foot lease at 280 Park Ave in Midtown Manhattan The hedge fund had been in talks with SL Green and Vornado Realty Trust to take space at the 126-million sf office building...
Northmarq has arranged $465 million of Fannie Mae financing against Long Grove House, a 448-unit affordable-housing property in Chicago The 10-year loan requires only interest payments for its entire term It allows the owner of the property, Habitat...
Sonnenblick-Eichner Co has arranged a $21 million mortgage against the 165-room Cotton Court hotel in Lubbock, Texas The five-year loan, which requires only interest payments for its full term, was provided by Deutsche Bank It pays a coupon of 76...
GLP Capital Partners has paid $5375 million, or $26477/sf, for 34 Engelhard Drive, a 203,000-square-foot industrial facility in Monroe Township, NJ The Santa Monica, Calif, alternative asset manager acquired the property from New York investment...
The Milestone Group has bought the 180-unit Weathersby Apartments in Charlotte, NC The company, with offices in Dallas, Atlanta and Boca Raton, Fla, purchased the property from Covenant Capital Group of Nashville, Tenn The purchase price was not...
Charlotte Business Journal Waypoint Residential has broken ground on Easton at Mountain Island, a 240-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC The Boca Raton, Fla, company is building the three-story complex on a 20-acre site at 9368 Drains Bay...
South Florida Business Journal The Related Group has lined up $1589 million of financing for the construction of the Casamar Residences condominium project in Pompano Beach, Fla CIBC Bank USA provided the loan Ground broke on the 21-story project in...