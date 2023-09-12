Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Ashcroft Capital has paid $704 million, or about $195,556/unit, for the Advenir at Cocoplum, a 360-unit apartment property in Coconut Creek, Fla The New York company purchase the property from Advenir...
New York Post Citadel has stalled negotiations on a potential 400,000-square-foot lease at 280 Park Ave in Midtown Manhattan The hedge fund had been in talks with SL Green and Vornado Realty Trust to take space at the 126-million sf office building...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Advanced Real Estate has paid $96 million, or $363,636/unit, for Citron House, a 264-unit apartment property in Huntington Beach, Calif The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property from an affiliate of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Gelt Venture Partners LLC has paid $6315 million, or $505,200/unit, for Union Place, a 125-unit apartment property in Placentia, Calif The Los Angeles investment firm acquired the property from MG...
Major apartment-owning REITs that have a portfolio concentration in the country's Sunbelt region reported the smallest growth in rents in the second quarter, at 068 percent...
GLP Capital Partners has paid $5375 million, or $26477/sf, for 34 Engelhard Drive, a 203,000-square-foot industrial facility in Monroe Township, NJ The Santa Monica, Calif, alternative asset manager acquired the property from New York investment...
The Milestone Group has bought the 180-unit Weathersby Apartments in Charlotte, NC The company, with offices in Dallas, Atlanta and Boca Raton, Fla, purchased the property from Covenant Capital Group of Nashville, Tenn The purchase price was not...
Synergy Investments has paid $45 million, or $28219/sf, for One Liberty Square, a 159,467-square-foot office building in downtown Boston The Boston investment firm acquired the 13-story property from Clarion Partners, a New York investment manager...
Brandywine Realty Trust has sold 1221 South Mopac Expressway, a 173,302-square-foot office building in Austin, Texas, for $533 million, or about $30753/sf The buyer was not identified The property is part of the four-building Barton Skyway...