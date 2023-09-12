Log In or Subscribe to read more
CIM Group has provided $296 million of floating-rate financing for the purchase of Aloft Tampa Downtown, a 130-room hotel in Tampa, Fla JLL’s hotel and hospitality group arranged the financing on behalf of the buyer, Newbond Holdings of New...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Ashcroft Capital has paid $704 million, or about $195,556/unit, for the Advenir at Cocoplum, a 360-unit apartment property in Coconut Creek, Fla The New York company purchase the property from Advenir...
Northmarq has arranged $465 million of Fannie Mae financing against Long Grove House, a 448-unit affordable-housing property in Chicago The 10-year loan requires only interest payments for its entire term It allows the owner of the property, Habitat...
Commercial Observer Apollo Global Management has provided a $90 million loan against a 200,000-square-foot retail property at 240 Bedford Ave in Brooklyn, NY Newmark arranged the loan A venture of Aurora Capital Associates, Midtown Equities and Achs...
The Milestone Group has bought the 180-unit Weathersby Apartments in Charlotte, NC The company, with offices in Dallas, Atlanta and Boca Raton, Fla, purchased the property from Covenant Capital Group of Nashville, Tenn The purchase price was not...
Charlotte Business Journal Waypoint Residential has broken ground on Easton at Mountain Island, a 240-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC The Boca Raton, Fla, company is building the three-story complex on a 20-acre site at 9368 Drains Bay...
South Florida Business Journal The Related Group has lined up $1589 million of financing for the construction of the Casamar Residences condominium project in Pompano Beach, Fla CIBC Bank USA provided the loan Ground broke on the 21-story project in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sinatra & Co Real Estate has bought the 361-unit Captiva Club apartment property in Tampa, Fla, for $4574 million, or about $126,704/unit The Buffalo, NY, family-owned company purchased the garden-style...
Mesa West Capital has provided $59 million of mortgage financing to help facilitate Dinerstein Cos’ $743 million, or $249,329/unit, purchase of the 298-unit Manor Six Forks apartment property in Raleigh, NC The five-year loan was arranged by...