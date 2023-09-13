Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle CA Ventures is teaming with Cartel Properties to build a 483-unit apartment property in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood CA, of Chicago, and Cartel, of Atlanta, have started preliminary work on the 22-story property,...
REJournalscom Trammell Crow Co is planning to build the Woodridge Industrial Center, a 217,000-square-foot industrial property in Woodridge, Ill The Dallas developer is building the property at 8110 Lemond Road, about 25 miles southwest of Chicago...
BisNow Amazoncom Inc has unveiled its 600,000-square-foot office building at 424 Fifth Ave in Midtown Manhattan, after completing a renovation of the 110-year-old structure The online retail giant bought the 11-story property more than three years...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Blue Star Land and Lincoln Property Co is constructing a 110,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas Blue Star, which is led by Dallas Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones, and Lincoln, of...
Austin Business Journal Local developer Canaan Modern Homes LLC has filed plans with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation to build a 192-unit apartment project in Austin, Texas A total of 175 of the development’s units will be 500...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of York Capital LLC and Albright Corners LLC wants to build a massive mixed-use development in Rock Hill, SC, about 29 miles south of Charlotte, NC The proposal recently was approved by the Rock Hill Planning...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of Lincoln Avenue Capital and the San Antonio Housing Trust has struck a deal to buy nearly 20 acres as the former Brooks Air Force Base in San Antonio, where it plans to build affordable residential units and...
Dallas Business Journal Trina Solar has proposed building a manufacturing facility in Wilmer, Texas, about 15 miles south of Dallas The company, a supplier of smart solar products and solutions, hopes to start building the more than 1...
Charlotte Business Journal Waypoint Residential has broken ground on Easton at Mountain Island, a 240-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC The Boca Raton, Fla, company is building the three-story complex on a 20-acre site at 9368 Drains Bay...