Finance & Commerce An affiliate of Weidner Apartment Homes has paid $70 million, or $276,679/unit, for Nic on Fifth, a 253-unit apartment property in downtown Minneapolis The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the property from an affiliate of...
Atlanta Business Chronicle CA Ventures is teaming with Cartel Properties to build a 483-unit apartment property in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood CA, of Chicago, and Cartel, of Atlanta, have started preliminary work on the 22-story property,...
The Real Deal Prime Enterprises bought the Raytheon Campus, a 405,130-square-foot office property in Fullerton, Calif The Pasadena, Calif, family office, which is led by Dr Alethea Hsu, purchased the property for $765 million from a venture of Hines...
BisNow Amazoncom Inc has unveiled its 600,000-square-foot office building at 424 Fifth Ave in Midtown Manhattan, after completing a renovation of the 110-year-old structure The online retail giant bought the 11-story property more than three years...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Blue Star Land and Lincoln Property Co is constructing a 110,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas Blue Star, which is led by Dallas Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones, and Lincoln, of...
Dallas Morning News Construction will start in November on an industrial project with more than 750,000 square feet in Mesquite, Texas Capstar Real Estate Advisors is building the property along Skyline Drive, just west of Interstate 635 Completion...
Austin Business Journal Local developer Canaan Modern Homes LLC has filed plans with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation to build a 192-unit apartment project in Austin, Texas A total of 175 of the development’s units will be 500...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of York Capital LLC and Albright Corners LLC wants to build a massive mixed-use development in Rock Hill, SC, about 29 miles south of Charlotte, NC The proposal recently was approved by the Rock Hill Planning...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of Lincoln Avenue Capital and the San Antonio Housing Trust has struck a deal to buy nearly 20 acres as the former Brooks Air Force Base in San Antonio, where it plans to build affordable residential units and...