Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Raith Capital Partners has bought the 600,000-square-foot warehouse property at 10701 Central Port Drive in Orlando, Fla, for $445 million, or about $7417/sf The New York company purchased the industrial...
Finance & Commerce An affiliate of Weidner Apartment Homes has paid $70 million, or $276,679/unit, for Nic on Fifth, a 253-unit apartment property in downtown Minneapolis The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the property from an affiliate of...
South Florida Business Journal Azora Exan Capital Partners has bought the 18,604-square-foot retail building at 1000 17th St in Miami Beach, Fla, for $16 million, or about $86003/sf The Miami company bought the three-story property from 17th Street...
Charlotte Business Journal Ascent Housing has bought Charlotte Woods, a 266-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $37 million, or about $139,098/unit The local company, an affiliate of Ascent Real Estate Capital, used $125 million from its...
The Real Deal Prime Enterprises bought the Raytheon Campus, a 405,130-square-foot office property in Fullerton, Calif The Pasadena, Calif, family office, which is led by Dr Alethea Hsu, purchased the property for $765 million from a venture of Hines...
BisNow Amazoncom Inc has unveiled its 600,000-square-foot office building at 424 Fifth Ave in Midtown Manhattan, after completing a renovation of the 110-year-old structure The online retail giant bought the 11-story property more than three years...
BisNow A venture of Madison Marquette and Highland Square Holdings has paid $70 million, or $22222/sf, for the 315,000-square-foot office building at 725 12th St NW in downtown Washington, DC It bought the property from Allianz Real Estate, which...
ConnectCRE Investcorp has paid $375 million, or $18184/sf, for a 206,220-square-foot industrial property in Franklin, Mass The New York alternative investment manager bought the two-building property, at 25 and 40 Kenwood Circle, from the Franchi...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Bucksbaum Properties has bought Plaza La Mer, a 66,357-square-foot retail property in Juno Beach, Fla, for $2713 million, or about $40885/sf The Chicago retail investment firm purchased the property...