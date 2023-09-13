Log In or Subscribe to read more
The vacancy rate for retail properties along Chicago's Magnificent Mile was 141 percent in the second quarter, according to Cushman & Wakefield That's down from 163 percent in the second quarter of last year, but well more than the 33 percent rate...
BisNow A venture of Madison Marquette and Highland Square Holdings has paid $70 million, or $22222/sf, for the 315,000-square-foot office building at 725 12th St NW in downtown Washington, DC It bought the property from Allianz Real Estate, which...
The sale-leaseback sector had an 83 percent increase in transaction volume in the second quarter, to $513 billion, according to SLB Capital Advisors That remains well less than the $617 billion quarterly average since the third quarter of 2020...
New York Post Citadel has stalled negotiations on a potential 400,000-square-foot lease at 280 Park Ave in Midtown Manhattan The hedge fund had been in talks with SL Green and Vornado Realty Trust to take space at the 126-million sf office building...
CityBiz Basis Industrial will develop an 855-unit self-storage property at 111 Centennial Blvd in the Philadelphia suburb of Voorhees Township, NJ The Boca Raton, Fla, developer has lined up $121 million of financing from WSFS Bank to fund the...
BisNow The Drug Enforcement Administration of the United States has signed a lease for 175,000 square feet at the 694,000-sf Unicom Technology Park Conference Center in Chantilly, Va CBRE brokered the lease The DEA will be consolidating some of its...
BisNow Velocity Venture Partners has paid $121 million, or $6173/sf, for the 196,000-square-foot industrial building at 2572 Brunswick Pike in Lawrence Township, NJ The Philadelphia investor bought the property from pharmaceutical company Aurobindo...
The Real Deal New York City is opening a migrant shelter in the vacant 171,000-square-foot office building at 4711 Austell Place in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY An affiliate of Normandy Real Estate Partners, a Morristown, NJ,...
Gatewood Plaza, an 88,995-square-foot office property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Fairfax, Va has been sold The 96-percent leased property, at 10201 Fairfax Blvd, had been owned by a venture of Transwestern Investment Group and Acento Real...