Philadelphia Business Journal KPMG is vacating the 134,000 square feet of office space it occupies at 1601 Market St in Philadelphia The accounting firm’s lease at the property expires at the end of next June It is relocating offices to the...
The sale-leaseback sector had an 83 percent increase in transaction volume in the second quarter, to $513 billion, according to SLB Capital Advisors That remains well less than the $617 billion quarterly average since the third quarter of 2020...
New York Post Citadel has stalled negotiations on a potential 400,000-square-foot lease at 280 Park Ave in Midtown Manhattan The hedge fund had been in talks with SL Green and Vornado Realty Trust to take space at the 126-million sf office building...
Major apartment-owning REITs that have a portfolio concentration in the country's Sunbelt region reported the smallest growth in rents in the second quarter, at 068 percent...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Chicago’s Aon Center, a 278 million-square-foot office property in downtown Chicago, has had its appraised value slashed by nearly half to $414 million, according to a CMBS Newsflash by Morningstar...
BisNow The Drug Enforcement Administration of the United States has signed a lease for 175,000 square feet at the 694,000-sf Unicom Technology Park Conference Center in Chantilly, Va CBRE brokered the lease The DEA will be consolidating some of its...
The volume of CMBS loans in the hands of special servicers remained basically flat last month at $4022 billion, according to Trepp While a number of large retail loans were resolved during the month, that was offset by the addition of a few large...
The Real Deal New York City is opening a migrant shelter in the vacant 171,000-square-foot office building at 4711 Austell Place in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY An affiliate of Normandy Real Estate Partners, a Morristown, NJ,...
NJBizcom Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has leased 53,000 square feet, while State Street Bank has renewed a lease for 63,000 sf at Princeton Point, a 209,950-sf office property in Princeton, NJ The two-building property, at 600 College Road East, in...