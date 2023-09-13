Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Raith Capital Partners has bought the 600,000-square-foot warehouse property at 10701 Central Port Drive in Orlando, Fla, for $445 million, or about $7417/sf The New York company purchased the industrial...
Philadelphia Business Journal KPMG is vacating the 134,000 square feet of office space it occupies at 1601 Market St in Philadelphia The accounting firm’s lease at the property expires at the end of next June It is relocating offices to the...
Finance & Commerce An affiliate of Weidner Apartment Homes has paid $70 million, or $276,679/unit, for Nic on Fifth, a 253-unit apartment property in downtown Minneapolis The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the property from an affiliate of...
Crain’s New York Business Magna Hospitality Group has paid $160 million, or $152,963/room, for a Hilton-branded hotel with 1,046 rooms in the Times Square area of Manhattan The Warwick, RI, hotel company bought the property, at 150 West 48th...
South Florida Business Journal Azora Exan Capital Partners has bought the 18,604-square-foot retail building at 1000 17th St in Miami Beach, Fla, for $16 million, or about $86003/sf The Miami company bought the three-story property from 17th Street...
Charlotte Business Journal Ascent Housing has bought Charlotte Woods, a 266-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $37 million, or about $139,098/unit The local company, an affiliate of Ascent Real Estate Capital, used $125 million from its...
The Real Deal Prime Enterprises bought the Raytheon Campus, a 405,130-square-foot office property in Fullerton, Calif The Pasadena, Calif, family office, which is led by Dr Alethea Hsu, purchased the property for $765 million from a venture of Hines...
ConnectCRE Investcorp has paid $375 million, or $18184/sf, for a 206,220-square-foot industrial property in Franklin, Mass The New York alternative investment manager bought the two-building property, at 25 and 40 Kenwood Circle, from the Franchi...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Bucksbaum Properties has bought Plaza La Mer, a 66,357-square-foot retail property in Juno Beach, Fla, for $2713 million, or about $40885/sf The Chicago retail investment firm purchased the property...