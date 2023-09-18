Log In or Subscribe to read more
Kayne Anderson Real Estate has acquired a portfolio of $13 billion of loans against medical office properties from Synovus Financial Corp, which was represented in the transaction by JLL Capital Markets’ loan-sales group The portfolio of 106...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Athene Annuity and Life Co has provided $95 million of financing against The Mall at Chestnut Hill shopping center in the Boston suburb of Newton, Mass The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture...
Berkadia has provided $7285 million of financing, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program, for the construction of the second phase of the 19th and Graf Apartment Homes in Bozeman, Mont The HUD loan fully...
PennCap Properties has asked for a term extension of a $10472 million loan against a portfolio of 32 industrial and office properties with 14 million square feet that it owns in Pennsylvania That's prompted its transfer to special...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $78 million loan against the 708,960-square-foot office property at 1670 Broadway in Denver has transferred to special servicing as it has matured The loan is split into two pieces, with a $48 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS loan against the Chesterfield Towne Center retail property near Richmond, Va, has been extended through October 2024 The loan, whose balance has amortized to $8623 million, originally had matured...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $350 million loan against 1407 Broadway, a 11 million-square-foot office building in midtown Manhattan missed its July debt-service payment and has transferred to special servicing The transfer was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has provided $583 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate MG Properties’ purchase of the 185-unit Artist Walk Apartments in Fremont, Calif The San Diego investment manager purchased the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The appraised value of Sugar Creek I & II, a 409,168-square-foot office property in suburban Houston, has been reduced to $324 million It’s the second time this year the property has had its value...