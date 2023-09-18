Log In or Subscribe to read more
Kayne Anderson Real Estate has acquired a portfolio of $13 billion of loans against medical office properties from Synovus Financial Corp, which was represented in the transaction by JLL Capital Markets’ loan-sales group The portfolio of 106...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Athene Annuity and Life Co has provided $95 million of financing against The Mall at Chestnut Hill shopping center in the Boston suburb of Newton, Mass The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture...
Berkadia has provided $7285 million of financing, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program, for the construction of the second phase of the 19th and Graf Apartment Homes in Bozeman, Mont The HUD loan fully...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $73 million loan against the Regions Tower, a 687,237-square-foot office property in Indianapolis has transferred to special servicing because it’s expected to default at its maturity next month...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has provided $583 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate MG Properties’ purchase of the 185-unit Artist Walk Apartments in Fremont, Calif The San Diego investment manager purchased the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $693 million loan against the 484,994-square-foot Hagerstown Premium Outlets has gone 30 days late in its payment, according to a September remittance report The missed payment was highlighted this...
The Real Deal Bridgeton Holdings has defaulted on $4401 million of CMBS debt against the 91,308-square-foot office property at 955 Market St in San Francisco The New York investment firm has not made a payment on the debt since July and has stated...
GreenLake Asset Management LLC has provided $353 million of financing for the construction of KeeTown Loop, a 40-acre mixed-use property in Waukee, Iowa A development group led by Harry Coin is building the project at the intersection of Ashworth...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report M&T Realty Capital Corp has provided $6385 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the Aiya, a 360-unit apartment property in Gilbert, Ariz Olympus Property purchased the apartments from the...