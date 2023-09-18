Log In or Subscribe to read more
PennCap Properties has asked for a term extension of a $10472 million loan against a portfolio of 32 industrial and office properties with 14 million square feet that it owns in Pennsylvania That's prompted its transfer to special...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $78 million loan against the 708,960-square-foot office property at 1670 Broadway in Denver has transferred to special servicing as it has matured The loan is split into two pieces, with a $48 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS loan against the Chesterfield Towne Center retail property near Richmond, Va, has been extended through October 2024 The loan, whose balance has amortized to $8623 million, originally had matured...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $73 million loan against the Regions Tower, a 687,237-square-foot office property in Indianapolis has transferred to special servicing because it’s expected to default at its maturity next month...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $350 million loan against 1407 Broadway, a 11 million-square-foot office building in midtown Manhattan missed its July debt-service payment and has transferred to special servicing The transfer was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Dartmouth Mall, with 632,513 square feet in the southeastern Massachusetts town of Dartmouth, has been appraised at a value of $59 million, just 12 percent more than is owed against it The latest appraisal,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $280 million of CMBS financing against 60 Hudson St, a 11 million-square-foot data center in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan, has been paid off ahead of its November maturity date The pay-off was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $693 million loan against the 484,994-square-foot Hagerstown Premium Outlets has gone 30 days late in its payment, according to a September remittance report The missed payment was highlighted this...
The Real Deal Bridgeton Holdings has defaulted on $4401 million of CMBS debt against the 91,308-square-foot office property at 955 Market St in San Francisco The New York investment firm has not made a payment on the debt since July and has stated...