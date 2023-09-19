Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of three Brooklyn, NY, investors has paid $295 million for the development site at 125 3rd St in the Gowanus section in Brooklyn, NY, on which it plans to build a 130-unit apartment property The...
Rentvcom A venture of Cityview and Stockbridge Capital has broken ground on the 254-unit Apollo apartment property in Gardena, Calif Cityview, of Los Angeles, and Stockbridge, of San Francisco, are building the property at 12888 Crenshaw Blvd, about...
South Florida Business Journal Lalezarian Properties submitted its plans to Miami city officials for the second and third phases of its Miami Worldcenter residential development The New York company’s proposal will be considered by the Urban...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Portman Holdings has proposed redeveloping Atlanta’s Amsterdam Walk retail hub into a mixed-use development The local developer recently proposed the project for a 12-acre site at the convergence of the...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of NRP Group and Canyon Partners Real Estate has plans to build the Abernethy Lofts, a 392-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC Canyon, of Dallas, is injecting $359 million of equity into the project,...
The Chicago investor has launched its Outbound Hotel brand, which will focus on buying and developing hospitality properties that accommodate travelers pursuing outdoor experiences It began assembling properties for the brand three years...
REBusiness Online IDI Logistics has broken ground on Rock Run Crossing 2, a 219,041-square-foot industrial property in Joliet, Ill The Atlanta developer is building the property at 1575 Rock Creek Blvd, about 50 miles southwest of Chicago Rock Run...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has been approved to build a 378-unit apartment property in Hollywood, Fla The South Miami company is building the 23-story property, dubbed Soleste La Piazza, at 1845 Hollywood Blvd A mixed-use building...
South Florida Business Journal Condra Property Group has proposed building an 18-story mixed-use property along the Hollywood, Fla, beachfront boardwalk The New York developer wants to build the property on 333 acres at 2007 and 2115 North Ocean...