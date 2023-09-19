Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Athene Annuity and Life Co has provided $95 million of financing against The Mall at Chestnut Hill shopping center in the Boston suburb of Newton, Mass The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $73 million loan against the Regions Tower, a 687,237-square-foot office property in Indianapolis has transferred to special servicing because it’s expected to default at its maturity next month...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has provided $583 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate MG Properties’ purchase of the 185-unit Artist Walk Apartments in Fremont, Calif The San Diego investment manager purchased the...
JRK Property Holdings has lined up a $6214 million Freddie Mac loan to facilitate the purchase of the 301-unit DUO Apartments in San Jose, Calif Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors unit arranged the 10-year loan, which...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $693 million loan against the 484,994-square-foot Hagerstown Premium Outlets has gone 30 days late in its payment, according to a September remittance report The missed payment was highlighted this...
The Real Deal Bridgeton Holdings has defaulted on $4401 million of CMBS debt against the 91,308-square-foot office property at 955 Market St in San Francisco The New York investment firm has not made a payment on the debt since July and has stated...
GreenLake Asset Management LLC has provided $353 million of financing for the construction of KeeTown Loop, a 40-acre mixed-use property in Waukee, Iowa A development group led by Harry Coin is building the project at the intersection of Ashworth...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report M&T Realty Capital Corp has provided $6385 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the Aiya, a 360-unit apartment property in Gilbert, Ariz Olympus Property purchased the apartments from the...
The volume of multifamily sales nationwide totaled $282 billion in the second quarter - down 718 percent from a year ago - according to Newmark Meanwhile, multifamily debt originations totaled $723 billion through the first half of 2023, down 58...