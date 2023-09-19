Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Hines is teaming up with Metropolitan Interests Corp to build a 390-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The property, dubbed the Railside Lofts and Courts, is being built on a nearly seven-acre site...
Connect CRE CapRock Partners has acquired the 167,070-square-foot industrial property at 300 East Arrow Highway in San Dimas, Calif The purchase price and seller were not yet known The Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager was represented in the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northland has paid $462 million, or $210,000/unit, for 2300 West, a 220-unit apartment property in Reno, Nev The Newton, Mass, investment manager purchased the property from an affiliate of Benedict Canyon...
Commercial Observer MediaWill has paid $37 million, or $32743/sf, for a 113,000-square-foot office building in the Koreatown section of Manhattan The Seoul, South Korea, online advertising agency purchased the property, at 110 West 32nd St, from...
The Real Deal EQT Exeter has paid $495 million, or $27654/sf, for the 179,000-square-foot industrial property at 24712 6th St in San Bernardino, Calif The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager purchased the property from StarPoint Properties It is 60...
Rentvcom A venture of Cityview and Stockbridge Capital has broken ground on the 254-unit Apollo apartment property in Gardena, Calif Cityview, of Los Angeles, and Stockbridge, of San Francisco, are building the property at 12888 Crenshaw Blvd, about...
South Florida Business Journal Lalezarian Properties submitted its plans to Miami city officials for the second and third phases of its Miami Worldcenter residential development The New York company’s proposal will be considered by the Urban...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Portman Holdings has proposed redeveloping Atlanta’s Amsterdam Walk retail hub into a mixed-use development The local developer recently proposed the project for a 12-acre site at the convergence of the...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of NRP Group and Canyon Partners Real Estate has plans to build the Abernethy Lofts, a 392-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC Canyon, of Dallas, is injecting $359 million of equity into the project,...