South Florida Business Journal J Milton & Associates has paid $2894 million, or about $243,193/unit, for the 119-unit Shamrock of Sunrise apartment property in Sunrise, Fla The Coral Gables, Fla, company purchased the four-story property from an...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Stockbridge Capital Group has bought the Alexan Park 82nd Apartments, a 368-unit complex in Doral, Fla, for $156 million, or about $423,913/unit The San Francisco company purchased the four-story...
Commercial Observer Bank Hapoalim International has provided $92 million of financing for the construction of a 270-unit apartment property at 401 West 207th St in Manhattan’s Inwood area The property is being developed by Jay Group of New...
Philadelphia Business Journal Bristol Group is planning to develop a 261,000-square-foot warehouse at the Philadelphia International Airport The San Francisco company will construct the industrial property on a vacant 168-acre parcel on the...
Houston Business Journal Macy’s has opened a new distribution center in the Houston suburb of Tomball, Texas The retail chain is occupying a 908,000-square-foot industrial property that’s part of the first phase of the 240-acre...
Austin Business Journal IDI Logistics is planning to build Springbrook South Commerce Center, a 300,000-square-foot industrial property in Pflugerville, Texas, about 18 miles northwest of Austin, Texas The Atlanta industrial developer has proposed...
Dallas Business Journal Bank of America has agreed to lease 238,000 square feet at a 30-story office building that’s being planned for Dallas’ Klyde Warren Park area Once the bank takes its space, the 500,000-square-foot structure will...
Crain’s New York Business Northwestern Mutual Real Estate has provided $153 million of construction financing for a 206-unit apartment property that Carmel Partners is developing at 1487 First Ave in Manhattan’s Upper East Side Carmel, a...
Boston Business Journal Ascend Elements has signed a lease for the 101,000-square-foot biomanufacturing facility at 39 Jackson Road in the Pathway Devens complex in Devens, Mass, roughly 40 miles west of Boston The lithium-ion battery recycling...
Austin Business Journal Roers Cos has proposed building the McKinney Falls Apartments, a 371-unit property in Austin, Texas The Plymouth, Minn, company wants to construct the property on an eight-acre site at 7905 McKinney Falls Parkway, near the...