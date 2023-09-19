Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal J Milton & Associates has paid $2894 million, or about $243,193/unit, for the 119-unit Shamrock of Sunrise apartment property in Sunrise, Fla The Coral Gables, Fla, company purchased the four-story property from an...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Stockbridge Capital Group has bought the Alexan Park 82nd Apartments, a 368-unit complex in Doral, Fla, for $156 million, or about $423,913/unit The San Francisco company purchased the four-story...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report M&T Realty Capital Corp has provided $2106 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate the purchase, by a Prime Residential fund, of the Trellis, a 111-unit apartment property in Federal Way, Wash...
Commercial Observer Bank Hapoalim International has provided $92 million of financing for the construction of a 270-unit apartment property at 401 West 207th St in Manhattan’s Inwood area The property is being developed by Jay Group of New...
Philadelphia Business Journal Trigild has been named receiver of Philadelphia’s Wanamaker Building, a 954,363-square-foot office property in downtown, or Center City, Philadelphia The historic building, at 100 Penn Square East, which was built...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE Capital Markets has provided $4359 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate Ideal Capital Group’s purchase of the 292-unit Cabana Happy Valley apartment property in Phoenix Ideal, of...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $4324 million of financing against Varenita of Westlake, an 86-unit seniors-housing property in Thousand Oaks, Calif A regional bank provided the five-year loan The property, at 95 Duesenberg Drive, is owned by an...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $11461 million of financing against the Ventana, a 405-unit apartment property in Playa Vista, Calif, which is in a region commonly referred to as Silicon Beach because of the abundance of technology companies in the...
Crain’s New York Business Northwestern Mutual Real Estate has provided $153 million of construction financing for a 206-unit apartment property that Carmel Partners is developing at 1487 First Ave in Manhattan’s Upper East Side Carmel, a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Continental Realty Corp has lined up $537 million of financing from City National Bank for its purchase of Lakeside Village, a 460,000-square-foot retail center in Lakeland, Fla, about 34 miles east of...