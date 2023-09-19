Log In or Subscribe to read more
Connect CRE CapRock Partners has acquired the 167,070-square-foot industrial property at 300 East Arrow Highway in San Dimas, Calif The purchase price and seller were not yet known The Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager was represented in the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northland has paid $462 million, or $210,000/unit, for 2300 West, a 220-unit apartment property in Reno, Nev The Newton, Mass, investment manager purchased the property from an affiliate of Benedict Canyon...
Commercial Observer MediaWill has paid $37 million, or $32743/sf, for a 113,000-square-foot office building in the Koreatown section of Manhattan The Seoul, South Korea, online advertising agency purchased the property, at 110 West 32nd St, from...
The Real Deal EQT Exeter has paid $495 million, or $27654/sf, for the 179,000-square-foot industrial property at 24712 6th St in San Bernardino, Calif The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager purchased the property from StarPoint Properties It is 60...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of three Brooklyn, NY, investors has paid $295 million for the development site at 125 3rd St in the Gowanus section in Brooklyn, NY, on which it plans to build a 130-unit apartment property The...
South Florida Business Journal Lalezarian Properties submitted its plans to Miami city officials for the second and third phases of its Miami Worldcenter residential development The New York company’s proposal will be considered by the Urban...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Portman Holdings has proposed redeveloping Atlanta’s Amsterdam Walk retail hub into a mixed-use development The local developer recently proposed the project for a 12-acre site at the convergence of the...
South Florida Business Journal ATI Inc has agreed to lease about 130,000 square feet of industrial space in Margate, Fla The Dallas company is taking its space in the First Gate Logistics Center and will use it to manufacture parts for...
The Chicago investor has launched its Outbound Hotel brand, which will focus on buying and developing hospitality properties that accommodate travelers pursuing outdoor experiences It began assembling properties for the brand three years...