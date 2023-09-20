Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Bank Hapoalim International has provided $92 million of financing for the construction of a 270-unit apartment property at 401 West 207th St in Manhattan’s Inwood area The property is being developed by Jay Group of New...
Philadelphia Business Journal Bristol Group is planning to develop a 261,000-square-foot warehouse at the Philadelphia International Airport The San Francisco company will construct the industrial property on a vacant 168-acre parcel on the...
Houston Business Journal Macy’s has opened a new distribution center in the Houston suburb of Tomball, Texas The retail chain is occupying a 908,000-square-foot industrial property that’s part of the first phase of the 240-acre...
Austin Business Journal IDI Logistics is planning to build Springbrook South Commerce Center, a 300,000-square-foot industrial property in Pflugerville, Texas, about 18 miles northwest of Austin, Texas The Atlanta industrial developer has proposed...
Dallas Business Journal Bank of America has agreed to lease 238,000 square feet at a 30-story office building that’s being planned for Dallas’ Klyde Warren Park area Once the bank takes its space, the 500,000-square-foot structure will...
Crain’s New York Business Northwestern Mutual Real Estate has provided $153 million of construction financing for a 206-unit apartment property that Carmel Partners is developing at 1487 First Ave in Manhattan’s Upper East Side Carmel, a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report InterSystems Corp, which occupies 239,417 square feet, or nearly 59 percent of the 409,422-sf One Memorial Drive office building in Cambridge, Mass, is expected to terminate its lease by July 2025 The data...
Crain’s New York Business Sioni Group has paid $2683 million, or $29817/sf, for the 90,000-square-foot office building at 6 East 45th St in Midtown Manhattan The New York developer, led by Ray and Jack Yadidi, purchased the property from a...
Commercial Observer MF1 Capital has provided $685 million of mortgage financing against The Reserve, a 113-unit apartment property in the East Harlem section of Manhattan The property, at 212 East 125th St, is owned by a venture of Certes Partners...