The Registry Blackstone Group has put its Embarcadero Square office building at 650 Davis St in San Francisco on the sales block The investment manager had acquired the 298,875-square-foot property, formerly known as Golden Gateway Commons, in 2018...
The Real Deal Upside Foods has agreed to pre-lease 187,000 square feet of industrial space at the Rubicon, a 32 million-sf development in Glenview, Ill The food technology company will take its space at 2600 Sanders Road, about 25 miles north of...
Dallas Morning News Newmark Group is marketing for sale a pair of suburban Dallas office properties with about 670,000 square feet on behalf of separate sellers The brokerage has the listing for Collins Crossing, an 11-story building with more than...
The Real Deal JPMorgan Asset Management is offering for sale the 198-unit apartment property at 850 North Lake Shore Drive in Chicago Newmark has been tapped to market the property on behalf of the investment bank, which it had acquired in 2016 for...
Commercial Observer Silverstein Properties is offering its 90 percent stake in the Hudson Research Center, a 318,388-square-foot life-sciences property in Manhattan It’s hired Eastdil Secured to find a buyer and is aiming for a $300 million...
Triad Business Journal Phoenix Acquisitions is offering for sale four industrial buildings totaling about 15 million square feet in North Carolina’s Triad region that it had purchased last month for $27 million The Milwaukee company, which...
The Real Deal Goldman Sachs is offering for sale the 40,085-square-foot retail property at 1422 North Kingsbury St in Chicago The investment bank hired JLL to market the property, which is expected to fetch offers between $20 million and $25 million...
REJournalscom Iconex has agreed to renew its lease for 88,461 square feet at Cambridge Business Park, a 464,521-sf industrial and office property in Kansas City, Kan The label and paper company, which was represented by Colliers, will take its space...
REBusiness Online Panasonic Energy has agreed to pre-lease 509,760 square feet at Building C of the Flint Commerce Center, a 502 million-sf industrial development in DeSoto, Kan The battery manufacturer is taking the space from Flint Development,...