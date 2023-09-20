Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal J Milton & Associates has paid $2894 million, or about $243,193/unit, for the 119-unit Shamrock of Sunrise apartment property in Sunrise, Fla The Coral Gables, Fla, company purchased the four-story property from an...
Willamette Week Menashe Properties has paid $136 million, or $7402/sf, for the American Bank Building, a 183,735-square-foot office property in Portland, Ore The local investor purchased the property from an affiliate of Lionstone Investments of...
WP Carey Inc, among the largest REITs focusing on the net-leased property sector, is quitting the office-owning business It's spinning off 59 of its properties through a newly formed company charged with eventually disposing of those properties and...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Stockbridge Capital Group has bought the Alexan Park 82nd Apartments, a 368-unit complex in Doral, Fla, for $156 million, or about $423,913/unit The San Francisco company purchased the four-story...
The Real Deal Gene Staples has paid $30 million, or $9934/sf, for International Tower, a 302,000-square-foot office property in Chicago The local investor purchased the property from an affiliate of Bridge Investment Group, which was represented by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report M&T Realty Capital Corp has provided $2106 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate the purchase, by a Prime Residential fund, of the Trellis, a 111-unit apartment property in Federal Way, Wash...
A venture of Archway Equities and Virtú Investments has paid $7425 million, or $390,789/unit, for the 190-unit James apartment property in downtown San Jose, Calif Archway, of Beverly Hills, Calif, and Virtú, of Carlsbad, Calif, purchased the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Klein Enterprises has paid $2205 million, or $15750/sf, for the Southern Shores Marketplace, a 140,000-square-foot retail property in Southern Shores, NC, in the state’s Outer Banks region The...
The Registry Blackstone Group has put its Embarcadero Square office building at 650 Davis St in San Francisco on the sales block The investment manager had acquired the 298,875-square-foot property, formerly known as Golden Gateway Commons, in 2018...
Crain’s New York Business Sioni Group has paid $2683 million, or $29817/sf, for the 90,000-square-foot office building at 6 East 45th St in Midtown Manhattan The New York developer, led by Ray and Jack Yadidi, purchased the property from a...