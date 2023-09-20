Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal Trigild has been named receiver of Philadelphia’s Wanamaker Building, a 954,363-square-foot office property in downtown, or Center City, Philadelphia The historic building, at 100 Penn Square East, which was built...
Dallas Business Journal Bank of America has agreed to lease 238,000 square feet at a 30-story office building that’s being planned for Dallas’ Klyde Warren Park area Once the bank takes its space, the 500,000-square-foot structure will...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $396 million CMBS loan against 100 Westminster, a 361,462-square-foot office building in Providence, RI, has been sent to special servicer Rialto Capital Advisors as it faces its maturity The loan,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report InterSystems Corp, which occupies 239,417 square feet, or nearly 59 percent of the 409,422-sf One Memorial Drive office building in Cambridge, Mass, is expected to terminate its lease by July 2025 The data...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $1755 million loan against 183 Madison Ave, a 266,418-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Midtown South area has matured The collateral property, built in 1925 and renovated in 2012,...
Boston Business Journal Ascend Elements has signed a lease for the 101,000-square-foot biomanufacturing facility at 39 Jackson Road in the Pathway Devens complex in Devens, Mass, roughly 40 miles west of Boston The lithium-ion battery recycling...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Citigroup has provided $90 million of financing against a pair of mixed-use properties with 152,453 square feet in Manhattan owned by an affiliate of restauranteur Guiseppe Cipriani The loan, which requires...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Dadeland Square, a mixed-use property with 129,585 square feet of retail space and 84,913 sf of office space in Miami, has been sold for $58 million to an investor group led by Orion Capital Partners The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report STV Inc, which leases 133,000 square feet of office space at 225-233 Park Ave South in Manhattan’s Union Square area, will not be renewing its lease when it rolls next May It’s relocating to the...