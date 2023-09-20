Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Bank Hapoalim International has provided $92 million of financing for the construction of a 270-unit apartment property at 401 West 207th St in Manhattan’s Inwood area The property is being developed by Jay Group of New...
Philadelphia Business Journal Bristol Group is planning to develop a 261,000-square-foot warehouse at the Philadelphia International Airport The San Francisco company will construct the industrial property on a vacant 168-acre parcel on the...
Houston Business Journal Macy’s has opened a new distribution center in the Houston suburb of Tomball, Texas The retail chain is occupying a 908,000-square-foot industrial property that’s part of the first phase of the 240-acre...
Austin Business Journal IDI Logistics is planning to build Springbrook South Commerce Center, a 300,000-square-foot industrial property in Pflugerville, Texas, about 18 miles northwest of Austin, Texas The Atlanta industrial developer has proposed...
Dallas Business Journal Bank of America has agreed to lease 238,000 square feet at a 30-story office building that’s being planned for Dallas’ Klyde Warren Park area Once the bank takes its space, the 500,000-square-foot structure will...
Crain’s New York Business Northwestern Mutual Real Estate has provided $153 million of construction financing for a 206-unit apartment property that Carmel Partners is developing at 1487 First Ave in Manhattan’s Upper East Side Carmel, a...
Boston Business Journal Ascend Elements has signed a lease for the 101,000-square-foot biomanufacturing facility at 39 Jackson Road in the Pathway Devens complex in Devens, Mass, roughly 40 miles west of Boston The lithium-ion battery recycling...
Dallas Morning News UDR Inc has bought a portfolio of three apartment properties with 912 units in suburban Dallas The sellers and purchase price were not disclosed The properties are the Lofts at Palisades Apartments, with 343 units at 2525 Empire...
Charlotte Business Journal Foundry Commercial has been approved to build an industrial project with up to 750,000 square feet in Huntersville, NC, about 13 miles north of Charlotte, NC The property is being planned for a development site along...